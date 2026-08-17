First To Know Weather - The Heat Remains This Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — It is a warm start again today with temperatures in the low 80s to upper 70s. We will heat up into the mid to upper 90s this late afternoon, and that trend will last until at least Thursday. We are in an Extreme Heat Warning (Pink) and Heat Advisory (Orange) across the area from 11 A.M. until 8 P.M. The heat index can peak from around 112° within the Heat Advisory, and 115° within the Extreme Heat Warning.

Abc 27

High pressure is still the driving force behind this heat wave, but that will break closer to the weekend. For now the only relief will be spotty isolated thundershowers popping up after 2 P.M.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.