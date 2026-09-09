First To Know Weather - Temperatures Stay Consistent

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the mid to low 70s through south Georgia, and the mid to upper 70s through Florida. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, and highs will be once again in the low 90s. That pattern wont change through the rest of the week, and even into next week.

Showers and thundershowers are possible from the northeast, but they will be hugging along I-75 for the most part today. There is a better chance for storms starting tomorrow as our wind flow goes from northeast to southwest. Despite that change the temperatures will remain the same. The heat index and rain chances are the only things that will go up.

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