First To Know Weather - Super Sunny Sunday (4-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a lovely morning out there if you're heading out early. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a few low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear thanks to that high pressure to our northwest.

Speaking of the high pressure the conditions today will roll over from yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny, temperatures will be very warm once again in the mid 80s. Any outdoor plans you have will be perfect, just remember to use sunscreen, and to stay hydrated.

This entire week will look a lot like this weekend. High pressure sticks around for a while, until more moisture brings in clouds for the end of the week. Sadly that moisture does not include rain at this time, but hopefully things will change and we can get something.

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