First To Know Weather - Strong Thursday Storms (3-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — A warm start to this morning in the low 70s, which will be the highs for many as this front passes through as the sun stars to rise.

We are in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe weather until 7 A.M. then a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) until the storms leave around 1 P.M. Storms this morning will enter the area around 6 A.M. - 7 A.M. and could be severe producing an isolated Tornado. We are in a Tornado Watch for our western counties until 8 A.M. Even though the watch ends after 8 does not mean we can't still have a storm capable of producing a tornado. Stay weather aware until the storms leave this afternoon.

Abc 27

Our main threat with this cold front will be strong gusts around 60 MPH. Secondary threats will include weaker isolated tornadoes (EF0-EF1) and frequent lightning. There is a lot of fuel for these storms this morning. Very humid and wet air coupled with temperatures in the 70s helps create instability, which storms love to feed off of.

The line of storms will be fast moving, meaning the initial severe impact will only last 30-45min in a given area. Followed by steady light to moderate rain then a steady breeze, cooler air, and sunnier skies. The entire event will be fully out of our area by around 1 P.M.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.