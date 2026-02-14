First To Know Weather - Strong Sunday Storms

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While the rest of your Valentine's Day will be pleasant and calm, the same cannot be said for tomorrow.

We are in a Slight Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means a few scattered severe storms are possible through this event. Storms will likely start around 1 P.M. ending around 6 P.M. with some showers and lingering thunder remaining into the night.

Abc 27

The Main Threats with this system will be Strong Gusts around 60 mph and Frequent Lightning. Other threats could include one or two isolated Tornadoes and localized flash flooding, but as of now these risks are still low. We are in an extreme drought, so the rain is desperately needed, but excessive rain can cause more damage than relief.

Abc 27

We are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 4) for excessive rainfall. This is another way of saying Flash Flooding. The chances are low at only 5%-14%, but localized areas of flooding cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals are estimated to be around 1"-2" on average across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.