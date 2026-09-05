First To Know Weather - Strong Storms Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Showers and storms are winding down this evening, and should clear up completely by 10 P.M. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70s for tomorrow morning.

If you have plans for Sunday the earlier the better. Storms will form around 3 P.M. and could become severe from 5 P.M. - 8 P.M. Temperatures can climb into the mid 90s with the heat index reaching at least 105°.

A cold front will cap off the Labor Day Weekend. This will bring temperatures back to the low 90s by Monday, with drier conditions for the rest of the week. This will lower the rain chances back to standard summer conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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