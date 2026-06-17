First To Know Weather - Storms Keep Rolling

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are starting off today in the mid to low 70s, with a few showers and some thunder still lingering. Skies will be mostly cloudy outside of the storms and showers.

While showers and thunder will be popping up through the morning, we have another round of stronger storms this afternoon starting around 12 P.M. These will be focusing around our south Georgia counties and our northern Florida counties. While these are not expected to be as strong as yesterday, they can still cause impacts.

Tropical Depression 1 continues to strengthen into Tropical Storm Arthur, and the remnants could cause severe weather and flooding for us tomorrow.

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