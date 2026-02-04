First To Know Weather - Showers Throughout The Day (2-4-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are finally out of freezing this morning, but it comes at a cost...rain throughout the day.

Temperatures are ranging from the mid 50s to the low 40s this morning, areas that have the clouds overhead are already warm. This is because as the Earth cools it radiates heat upward, cooling the surface, but when the heat comes in contact with clouds, it gets radiated back down. This is why we typically are warmer during cloudier mornings than clearer mornings. This is the same case for today. Areas that have overcast skies are in the mid 50s, while areas that have clearer skies are in the low 40s.

Temperatures do not warm much as we progress to the afternoon. We will peak in the low 60s, as rain through the day will suppress the warm up. Rain will start as the sun rises and will end very late tonight. The peak of the rain will be in the evening, and that is also when we could have some scattered thunder.

We are still in extreme drought so this rainfall is very helpful. After the front passes we will cool down in to the 50s, but we warm extremely quickly. By this weekend we could even reach the 70s.

