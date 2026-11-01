First to Know Weather - Showers Through Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are in the upper to mid 60s this morning, and some low 70s. It is very humid so that will hold the warmth through the morning. However, rain can cool us off in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper to mid 70s with a few low 80s. It all depends on how the rain flows this afternoon.

Showers will roll in from the west, but they will be scattered. While some can produce thunder, strong storms are unlikely. Still, it can impact plans early in the morning. The rain becomes choppier later in the day. If you have plans the later the better.

Showers become more isolated overnight, and we could still have a few pockets through Monday afternoon. We are looking toward Thursday for changes. A cold front will bring storms, but more importantly drier and cooler air.

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