First to Know Weather - Rain After Halloween

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The rest of Halloween will be wonderful! Perfectly spooky with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and into the night. Temperatures will stay warm in the mid to low 70s after the sun sets. Remember to turn those clocks back an hour tonight!

Rain will start late tonight around 1 A.M. around the coast and can stretch north through the morning. This will not be a washout by any means. These are scattered showers with some occasional thunder. Most will be moderate to light, with the heaviest downpours happening closer to the Gulf.

We will start off in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow morning. Highs will cool a bit, because of the extra clouds and rain. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s and upper 70s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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