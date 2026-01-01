First To Know Weather - New Year New Changes

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Happy New Year! With the new year comes new changes in our forecast.

The arctic cold is starting to push onward. We will still be dealing with freezing and frosty temperatures this morning. They will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s across the Big Bend and south Georgia. As we head into the afternoon we will finally return to average, which is in the mid 60s this time of year. That warmth will continue to build through the weekend and into the next week. The Climate Prediction Center suggests we could be above average overall for the rest of the winter.

This weekend has another big change: rain and storms. Starting Saturday, morning showers will go from isolated to scattered, and become storms through the afternoon. The rain and storms will reach their peak around 1pm-5pm. Leftover showers could still remain until 10pm when the system fully pushes off. There is a Marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. This means isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out. If these storms do become severe, the biggest threat will be strong gusts around 60mph.

This is still a changing forecast so stick with us for updates!

