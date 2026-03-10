First To Know Weather - Near Record Highs (3-10-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is once again comfortable ranging from the low 60s to the upper 60s. The fog luckily is not as widespread as we have been seeing. It is focused over the Gulf, and creeping into the coastline. Other isolated pockets can form through the morning, but for the most part we are clear from the fog. Skies will start off cloudy, but we will get sunnier through the afternoon.

Speaking of the afternoon we are expecting near record temperatures. The southerly flow from the Gulf will continue the influx of moisture, which will contain the heat. It has been building over the last few days, and it should reach it's peak today and tomorrow. We could even get a degree or two off from the record. There is even the possibility of areas reaching 90° for a brief period!

This will all change Thursday as a front brings storms and more seasonable temperatures, and much needed rain to the area. We are still in an extreme drought, and we could over an inch on the high end through south Georgia. Things can still change with this event so stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.