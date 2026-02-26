First To Know Weather - Much Needed Rain On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The warm up started yesterday and we are feeling the effects this morning. Temperatures were in the 30s yesterday, but today they range from the mid 50s to the low 60s. This is due to a shift in the winds coming from the south, which also means an increase in moisture and humidity.

With that moisture, there is now a chance of scattered showers popping up through the day. The showers are localized to our west around Colquitt, Chattahoocie, and Bainbridge. The showers will likely move east over the course of the day. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid to low 70s.

Abc 27

The more substantial rain is coming tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely to start in the late morning and early afternoon, with some thunder possible. These showers could impact Banana ball Friday evening, but the rain will be much more scattered by game time. At this time severe weather is unlikely. The rain will be completely gone by Saturday afternoon.

