First To Know Weather - Milder Week Ahead (9-29-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is still muggy for the time being, but the later into the week we get, the more comfortable it'll start to feel.

A light breeze and spotty showers are expected today, coming off of Imelda. Otherwise, today doesn't look too shabby. Skies start off clear, but by late morning, clouds begin to build. We could see mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day.

Looking further into the week, temperatures will plummet below average, dipping into the very low 80s. A backdoor front, associated with a small low forming off our coast, could bring not only cooler temperatures, but also more rain and a few thunderstorms as it stalls overhead. This is possible heading into Saturday and Sunday.

