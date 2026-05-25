First To Know Weather - Memorial Day Forecast (5-25-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are warm and humid this morning with some lingering showers and thunder. Temperatures are in the mid to low 70s, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

The skies are going to alight with lightning again as storms and showers start to form around midday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s at this time, only warming slightly by the late afternoon into the mid 80s. This will put us below average for the first time in two weeks.

This pattern will continue through the rest of this week, with a much lower chance of showers next week.

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