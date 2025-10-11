First To Know Weather - Low Pressure Takes Away Our Clouds (10-11-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Low pressure lingered off the Atlantic coast today, keeping us cloudy. Now, it begins its trek toward the Northeast. It will leave drier conditions in its wake, bringing clearer skies and cooler mornings for us here at home. That same low pressure system will likely cause havoc along the northeastern coast as it drops heavy rain and produces strong gusts.

With increased sunshine and dry air over the next few days, our afternoons are likely to warm up, while overnight temperatures remain cool. The wind will also die down, making for very pleasant afternoons.

We do need rain, though. Our drought continues to worsen, with no real end in sight.

