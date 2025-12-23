First To Know Weather - High Pressure Keeps Us Warm

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — An above average Christmas week continues!

Temperatures in the morning slowly rise with each passing day. The increased moisture will help trap the heat, letting us warm more each day. This will also add to fog overnight tonight, and tomorrow night. Temperatures will start off in the mid/low 50s and upper 40s this morning, and climb in to the mid 70s for the afternoon. Skies will have some clouds, but stay mostly sunny for much of the day.

Christmas day will likely be one of the warmest before the weekend. We will not be getting to any records, but we will be over 10 degrees above average. No hazards to impact travel this week, with only a small chance of showers over the weekend.

