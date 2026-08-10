First to Know Weather: Fairly consistent week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A high pressure is building in the northeast Gulf which is allowing drier air to filter into our area in the mid and upper levels.

At the surface, moisture is still present, so the humidity isn't going anywhere. This humidity will allow heat indices to rise to between 105-110° in the coming days where Heat Advisories could be issued.

Partly cloudy skies will be the sight for most throughout the afternoon this week with isolated neighborhoods seeing showers.

Once the high pressure moves towards the west later this week, rain chances will return into the weekend and early next week.

The tropics are starting to wake up as there are currently three waves we are watching. However, as of now, none of them pose a threat to the Big Bend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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