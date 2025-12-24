First To Know Weather - Dense Fog For Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This is the kind of dense fog Santa needed Rudolph for! The increased moisture from the gulf will continue the trend of foggy mornings until this weekend. Fog forms when the air temperature drops and reaches close to the dewpoint temperature. This causes the air to condense into a cloud otherwise known as fog. The more moisture there is, the denser the fog will be.

The moisture will also help hold onto the heat for today and the next few afternoons. We will remain in the upper 70s to the mid 70s, with the mornings ranging from the low 50s to the upper 50s. Skies will remain mostly sunny until this weekend, when a front will bring in more clouds.

We will go from feeling like fall one day to feeling like winter the next. In fact we could be freezing again by Tuesday morning, with the highs only reaching 60. Sadly the front will not have much rain, which we still need to fight off the extreme drought for our central counties.

