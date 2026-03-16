First to Know Weather Day: Strong morning storms expected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the First to Know Weather Day kicks off, the strong frontal line is slowly approaching south Georgia and the Big Bend as we are seeing showers already throughout the early morning hours.

Throughout the early morning, expect to continue to see the shower activity with isolated heavy downpours and a few rumbles of thunder.

Once we reach sunrise, the line will be right on our doorstep starting in western neighborhoods including Bainbridge and surrounding areas. Temperatures will start in the 70s, but drop throughout the day as the front passes.

A Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather will stay in place throughout the day Monday for the entire area with an Enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for northeaster neighborhoods including Valdosta and Homerville. The main threats being gusty winds (40-60 mph), frequent lightning, isolated tornadoes, and hail .

This line of storms is all associated with a strong cold front that will quickly drop temperatures tonight to freezing. Temperatures overnight Tuesday are expected to get as low as 30°. Due to this, a Freeze Warning is in place for multiple northwest neighborhoods from 1 a.m. - 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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