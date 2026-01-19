First To Know Weather - Cool And Sunny For Today (1-19-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats as you head out the door, but warmer changes are in store.

For today, skies remain sunny, and temperatures remain cool. We are in a Freeze warning again for all counties in the Big Bend and south Georgia until 9 a.m. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s. By the afternoon we only cook up into the low 50s, still chilly enough to have a jacket or a coat.

Changes come in the middle of the week. While we have been below average for much of last week, we slowly climb above average as more moisture enters the area. We could even see another light rain event Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will go from the chilly 50s to start this week into the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend.

