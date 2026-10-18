First To Know Weather - Chilly Mornings Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 50s and upper 40s. You'll want to grab those jackets from storage, and keep them all week long. We are finally feeling like fall, and it will be here to stay. You wont need those jackets in the afternoon as we climb into the low 70s. Still strong winds will make it feel even cooler as the breeze remains from yesterday. Gusts will peak around 25-30 mph.

Skies will remain clear besides an occasional cloud. The dry air behind that front is very deep. We will likely not see any showers for a while. The only thing that can change this would be a substantial shifting of the winds, which seems unlikely at least for this week, No shower chances are expected today or the rest of the next 7 days.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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