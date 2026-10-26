First To Know Weather - Changes in store this week

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning. There are even a few areas in the mid 60s. It is much warmer to start this morning than it was last week. In fact this entire week is going to be getting warmer. Above average temperatures will start Wednesday and last through the weekend. The moisture is going to build as well, which can make things feel more humid later in the week.

Skies will get a little cloudier by the afternoon, but still very sunny. By this evening clouds can dominate in some areas, but that and gusts around 25 mph, will be the only impacts today. The winds die down tonight, with the skies clearing up as well.

Clouds will dominate by this weekend, with a shower or two possible. This shouldn't impact Halloweekend plans as of now.

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