First To Know Weather - Big Changes Come Next Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The next few days will be similar to each other. The only real change will be clouds building through the weekend, that is until a cold front passes by.

The next few days will be ahead of the front. Temperatures to start today will be in the low 50s, and climb to the mid to upper 50s by Sunday. The afternoons will remain in the upper 70s every day until the front reaches us. The increased moisture ahead of this front, which has been building all week, will continue to keep the heat trapped. This will also result in patchy fog (until 9 AM) from now until Saturday morning. While Sunday will still have a lot of moisture, we will not be able to cool off as much in the morning. The cooling is what makes the air condense when there is a lot of moisture, resulting in fog.

The front will push through Monday. There is a chance of showers through the afternoon, but they will be weak and spotty. Behind the front temperatures will drop dramatically and so will the moisture. We will go from above average 70s in the afternoon, to below average 50s. The bigger story is the freeze in the mornings. While we have been mild in the 50s for lows these last few days, we are returning to frosty and freezing 30s and 20s. The lack of moisture will bring sunny skies at least, so we can have some sun with our cold.

