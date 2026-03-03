First to know weather - Another Warm Day (3-3-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is a lot warmer than yesterday. While you still may want to bring your jacket many will not need it. Temperatures will start off in the mid 50s to the low 60s. Skies will start off sunny, with a few clouds by the afternoon.

Speaking of the afternoon, temperatures will be a little warmer today compared to yesterday. We will likely reach the low 80s for many, if not all our local areas. The record high for today is 84° set in 2015. We will likely not reach that, but we will be only a few degrees off.

The rest of this week will be the same temperature wise, but with the increase in heat, there is an increase in convective showers. These are brief and isolated, and can pop up randomly throughout the day from Thursday through the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.