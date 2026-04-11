First To Know Weather - Another Sunny Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The rest of this evening will be lovely. Temperature will go from the mid 80s to the low 70s as the sun sets. Overnight the temperatures will reach the mid 50s. This could be a bit chilly for some as you do your early morning activities. Skies will remain mostly clear thanks to that high pressure.

Speaking of the high pressure the same conditions today will roll over for tomorrow, thanks to that high pressure. Mostly sunny skies, and very warm once again in the mid 80s. Any outdoor plans you have will be perfect, just remember to use sunscreen, and to stay hydrated.

This entire week will look a lot like this weekend. High pressure sticks around for a while, until more moisture brings in clouds for the end of the week. Sadly that moisture does not include rain at this time, but hopefully things will change and we can get something.

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