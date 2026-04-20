First To Know Weather - An Average Start To The Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is very chilly out there this morning, temperatures are in the mid 50s to the mid 40s. Winds are not helping with sustained winds from the north at 10-15 MPH. This will make us feel even chillier, so grab those jackets as you head out the door.

We will get warmer this midday in the low 70s. The winds will continue to dominate with gusts as high as 25 MPH. That wind along with the very low relative humidity is putting us in a fire weather warning until 8 P.M. Avoid potential fire starters today like lit cigarettes and equipment that can cause sparks. Highs this afternoon will be closer to average in the low 80s.

We are keeping an eye to a potential rain and storm maker this coming weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty as of now, so stick with us for updates!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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