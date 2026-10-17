First To Know Weather - A windy rest of your Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The sun is back in full force this afternoon, and will remain so through the evening. We should be staying clear all week long. We have deep dry air maintaining clear skies for us until next weekend. With the clearer skies there will be cooler mornings. Clouds overnight can radiate heat back toward earth which makes us warmer. Without those, and with drier air (dry air doesn't hold heat well) we could be in for chilly mornings.

Tonight will start the chilly trend. We will be in the low 50s and upper 40s. You'll want to grab those jackets out from storage and keep them ready all week long. Afternoons will still be in the 70s-80s, so you wont need them later.

Winds can cause a slight wind chill especially tonight and Monday morning. We could fell well into the 40s, and maybe even upper 30s in some spots around south Georgia. Gusts will still peak around 30 mph, until Tuesday when they start to die down.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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