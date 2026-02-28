Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First To Know Weather - A Very Sunny Sunday

Despite a weak cold front pushing through tomorrow, skies will be sunny and temperatures will be spring like
TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Clouds will slowly clear up through this evening and overnight, however conditions could be a tad chilly. We will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s, so jackets are a must if you are heading out early tomorrow morning.

The sun will be shining in full force tomorrow, allowing us to warm up into the upper 70s. A light wind is the only impact we will have so if you don't have outdoor plans, you should make some!

This coming week is going to be warm and springlike, we will likely get humid and muggy as well by Wednesday. Official spring starts in 3 weeks, but we are getting a jump on things early.

