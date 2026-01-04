First To Know Weather - A Sunnier Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Today is the perfect day for outdoor activities.

Skies will be clearing up throughout the morning leading to a much sunnier afternoon. While we have patchy fog to start, we are otherwise very mild. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s across the Big Bend and south Georgia. By the afternoon the skies will open up, and we will be average in the mid 60s.

Clouds are expected to return tonight, and we could get chillier in the upper to mid 40s, but we will be comfortable through the week. No major rain returns until next weekend, and skies will be a mix of sun and clouds from Monday to Friday. Temperatures will stay above average in the low to mid 70s every day this week.

