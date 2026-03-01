First To Know Weather - A Simply Stupendous Sunday (2-28-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a chilly, but clear start to the day today. Temperatures range from the low 50s to the mid 40s. The skies will stay clear until this afternoon when a few more clouds will develop.

This afternoon will be above average, and that trend will continue through this week. Today will be the coolest day of the coming few days in the upper 70s. A light wind is the only impact we will have so if you don't have outdoor plans, you should make some!

This coming week is going to be warm and springlike, we will likely get humid and muggy as well by Wednesday. Official spring starts in 3 weeks, but we are getting a jump on things early.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.