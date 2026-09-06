First To Know Weather - A Hot & Stormy Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off today in the mid to low 70s with mostly sunny skies. If you have plans today the earlier the better. Storms and heat will put a damper on outdoor activities this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but the heat index will be rougher. We could be around 107° with some areas a little higher, be sure to stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans. Storms will pop up around 2 P.M. getting stronger from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Some could become severe, as we are in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. At the very least these can still be strong with wind gusts of at least 40 mph.

Storms can still flow in through the overnight hours into Labor Day itself. These will become scattered through the afternoon, but could still be strong. Luckily, both days will not be considered washouts!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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