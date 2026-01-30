First To Know Weather - A Harsh Weekend Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning is starting off like many others, in the 30s and 20s. So you will still need those coats as you head out the door, but you wont need them this afternoon.

Highs today, much like yesterday, will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Skies will be cloudier though, as moisture returns to the area head of a cold front, and area of low pressure. This could also pop off a few scattered light showers. While these can fire off all day, they will be weak and have low impacts.

The bigger impact comes this weekend. After the cold front moves on, the strong wind, and arctic air behind it will enter in. This will make us feel in the teens and 20s throughout Saturday, including the afternoon and evening. Overnight into Sunday will be even colder with many areas feeling single digit wind chills.

