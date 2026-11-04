First To Know Weather - A Cold Front Approaches Today

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 70s this morning, and still very humid. That wont change until the front approaching us fully pushes through, and the air behind it rolls in, which will be around this weekend. Highs in the meantime will be staying in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds have dominated the last few days and today is no different. While we could see some sun peeking through again, we will also have scattered showers. These will be heaviest from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. but they will be scattered like yesterday. A cold front is creating these, and once it rolls out we will get back to fall-like conditions.

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