First To Know forecast: Wintry weather not in sight here (02/06/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are well entrenched in a warmer-than-average pattern that will prevent any big reminders that winter is still underway here in the state line region.

What we will continue to experience is the repeating cycle of scattered evening clouds, developing late-night and morning fog which can be locally thick and dense, and the breakup of clouds that leads to broader sunshine by midday Friday.

We'll also maintain the similar temperature trends we've had for several days now — overnight readings in the mid 50s to near 60°, afternoon temps peaking in the mid 70s coast to lower 80s inland.

The weekend won't be much different, as a warm-origin high pressure stays nearby. A few patches of moisture and cloudiness can spark a couple of brief sprinkles in inland areas Friday and Sunday afternoons.

Next week, the unsettled weather pattern in the interior of the Deep South will attempt to slip farther south, so we will see more clouds from time to time and a higher chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially near and north of the Florida/Georgia line by midweek. It's going to stay warm all throughout, though

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist