First To Know forecast: Winter's out like a lamb (03/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tonight will be mainly clear, aside from a few patches of upper-level clouds streaking overhead. The dry nature of the air and the position of high pressure nearby will set us up for calmer conditions overnight and to start your Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 40s in most areas, with a couple of spots inland dipping briefly into the upper 30s. Frost is possible in those spots, but it shouldn't become a widespread issue.

Sunshine will prevail Wednesday as winds become southerly. The air will still be quite dry, so clouds will be limited. Highs will be in the low 70s at the coastline, but upper 70s and low 80s will be common across inland locations.

Thursday features our next cold front. There won't be a huge flow of moisture into it, so showers and clouds will be the main effect. Rain totals will be light, thunderstorms will be quite isolated, and severe weather will not happen.

Friday offers a return of sunshine and cool air, coincidentally on the first ful day of spring. The weekend will get milder.

