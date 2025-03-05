First To Know forecast: Winds to relax, temps to fall (03/05/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's cold front has cleared out of our eastern counties and the I-75 region, so we will experience a mostly clear trend for late tonight and a good chunk of your Thursday with the dry air coming in on breezy west and northwest winds.

Patchy cloud cover can be seen in inland neighborhoods this evening, but the cloud decks will be temporary.

Evening readings will gradually drop into the 60s and 50s. Cold air advancing into the area will get lows into the low to mid 40s by sunrise.

Glorious sunshine will stretch out across the map Thursday with lighter winds. The cool air influences a below-average trend with warming, capped in the mid 60s in most areas.

Friday will be dry as a shield of upper-level clouds casts a filter on the daytime sunlight. Temps will warm to near average in the 70s.

Another front and associated low-pressure system will approach Saturday with a cloudier sky and periods of showers and rain forming later in the day. Times of rain and some thunderstorms are expected Sunday morning and afternoon, with rain action departing by Monday. This system will bring another modest cool-down for the area early next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

