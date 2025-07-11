First To Know forecast: Widespread heat, few cooling showers (07/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A good bit of heat wafts over the region late today, excluding regions that had a swath of heavy rain from the capital city northeast through the Azalea City and beyond. There's a good likelihood for lingering clouds to hold off a late-day temp rebound in those areas. Outside of that range, the 90s will stick around for a couple more hours.

Evening temps will drop into the 80s before sunset, entering the 70s overnight (or sooner for some), with expected lows in the morning in the middle 70s. It will be partly cloudy in most cases.

An areas of higher pressure will set up over the area this weekend and early next week, which lends help in bumping up the afternoon temperatures as well as limiting the production of daytime showers and thunderstorms. Though activity will still be expected, the coverage will be more spotty and widely scattered, but still locally heavy where they occur.

Highs will be in the middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Feels-like values will peak at around 106°. The muggy feel stretches well into the night with Sunday lows in the mid 70s again.

Hot afternoons will continue through next Tuesday with a ramp-up in rain coverage beyond then. A slow-moving front and a zone of upper-level low pressure will stir things up over the northern Gulf region, making it easier to see periodic showers, rain, and thunderstorms around our region. While actual tropical low formation is not a guarantee, times of rain can add up to a couple of inches in a few days, so we'll check the trends through the weekend to gain more insight and specificity into the pattern changes.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

