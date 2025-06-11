First To Know forecast: Wide range from sunshine to storms (06/11/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pattern this afternoon and evening is slightly different than the days prior, but when clouds build and rain falls, it can become heavy and very specific to certain neighborhoods in state line counties as they tend to move more to the north. A few individual areas of rain can merge and blend together to enhance the rain and wind gust intensity in a few isolated cases through 8:00 p.m.

Nighttime showers and storms will decrease in number by midnight. Evening temp trends will be highly impacted by rain (or the absence thereof), with readings going into the 80s and 70s through midnight on their way to lows in the mid and lower 70s.

Thursday's outlook is about what one would expect for early to mid-June, with a humid morning warming up quickly to the mid and upper 80s by midday. Highs will get into the lower 90s before clouds billow to form a scattering of showers, rain, and thunderstorms. As usual, downpours can drop drenching rain in short order in a small area. Isolated storms will be gusty, and lightning will become frequent in the stronger storms.

The rain action will be dictated through the weekend by a south/southeast wind pattern and the heating of the day. There is a trend of slightly less rain coverage for the area early next week, and a corresponding increase in high temps to the mid 90s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

