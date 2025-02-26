First To Know forecast: What the next front brings (02/26/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today's wind and sunshine pattern pushed many areas to 80°. Sometimes after such a warm day, a cold front will follow. That's indeed what's expected for Thursday.

Tonight, though, will not have any frontal effects. The evening will be clear and mild as temps fall through the 70s and 60s fairly swiftly. Late-night readings to dip into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. With light to calm conditions, a little more fog can form, and that will cut down on excessive cooling chances.

Thursday's front will not have a lot of force with it, but it will spread more clouds around the area. We'll still be able to warm well into the 70s for the afternoon, with some 80s possible in the Suwannee Valley. A spot shower is most likely to occur in interior southern Georgia. Any rain that forms will be brief and non-severe.

Clearing will occur Friday with passing patchy clouds into Saturday. Mornings will be near average in the 40s and afternoons will top out consistently in the low to mid 70s this weekend, with Sunday being the sunniest of the weekend days.

A better opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms comes around the middle of next week.

