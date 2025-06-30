First to Know forecast: Wetter setup with breaks of sun (06/30/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our portion of the atmosphere is rich in moisture, and that won't decrease very much in the days to come. The moisture supports productive rainmakers, some of which we've encountered today. Some downpours will move slowly around through 8 p.m. before weakening in the dark of night. Leftover clouds will be present overnight.

The temperatures have been bumped down by earlier rain action, so 80s and 70s will prevail through midnight. Morning lows will be in the mid and lower 70s. Showers before dawn are possible over the bay and adjacent coastal areas.

Breaks of sun are most probable in the morning, while clouds lurking at the coast will promote showers there, which further influences the development of patchy rain and thunderstorms during the course of Tuesday late morning and afternoon. At least 60% of our area will get a dose of rain before the day is through, but likely at different times and intensities at various locations.

If clouds are prevalent, highs will be capped in the upper 80s, while longer stretches of sun can get readings into the lower 90s.

That deep moisture will work with a faster upper flow and a slow-moving front in the Deep South to enhance the number and spread of rainy areas at midweek. A push of drier air is depicted for Independence Day locally, which will cut back on shower and storm chances but not eliminate them entirely.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.