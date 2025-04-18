First To Know forecast: Weekend sunlight and warmth (04/18/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Easter weekend comes with rather peaceful weather conditions for the Florida/Georgia line region.

This evening will stay mainly clear and rain-free. Warm late-day readings will start dropping into the 70s after 7 p.m. Late-night temps will be in the 60s, and there isn't much in the way of fog to contend with early in the morning. Morning lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

The moisture amounts over the weekend won't be surging higher, so, as daytime temps steadily climb to highs in the mid to upper 80s, the comfort levels will be somewhat reasonable without much mugginess to be felt. It will be sunny to mostly sunny Saturday.

Easter Sunday sunrise is just after 7:00 a.m. with temps expected to be around 60°. Upper clouds will cast a filter on the sunlight, but no rain is in the forecast with highs in the middle 80s again.

There's no sweeping cold front within the next seven days, meaning temperature trends will stay on the warm to even hot side as highs will go into the upper 80s next week. Moisture will be slow to accumulate, but we'll have a higher chance for pop-up showers and storms by midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

