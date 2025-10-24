First To Know forecast: Weekend cloud cover increasing (10/24/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly classic fall weather in expected in our region this evening and Saturday, stretching cool mornings and mild afternoons into most of the upcoming weekend.

East wind and a little more available moisture will influence patchy clouds amid a mainly clear sky this evening and tonight, and readings that won't be quite as chilly as they had been. Nighttime temps will fall into the 60s after sunset, on their way to morning lows mainly in the lower 50s, with some upper 40s possible in interior southern Georgia.

It will become partly cloudy to partly sunny Saturday, but the dry air will prevent any rain chance, along with the absence of any storm systems. There'll just be times of reduced sunshine, but ample opportunity for warming regardless. Forecast highs will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s.

Clouds are set to thicken throughout Sunday with milder lows closer to 60° and highs in the lower 80s. A disturbance will approach from the west, flinging more clouds and moisture our way, but the bulk of rain opportunities are presently timed for late Sunday night and most of Monday. Rain totals up to about one inch are possible, along with a few thunderstorms, a couple of which can be locally gusty.

Leading into Halloween one week from now, there will be scattered clouds and another front Wednesday with a renewed chance for showers, which will begin clearing out by Thursday, leading to a chillier and possibly breezy setup for Halloween day itself.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.