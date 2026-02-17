First to Know Forecast: Watching for nighttime fog (02/17/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the evening will see late-day clouds fade out, producing a period of time of clear conditions, existing and additional moisture coming into the area from southeast winds will promote some low clouds and fog developing early Wednesday morning.

Evening temperatures will go from the 70s early into the 50s before midnight. Nighttime lows will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. If fog forms early in the night, mid 50s are more probable.

Clouds will be scattered around Wednesday as readings warm up into the middle 70s. The onshore breeze will keep coastal regions a touch cooler during the afternoon, but moisture will steadily flow in, supporting the buildup in clouds blended with the daytime sun.

The rest of the week will feature morning fog and afternoon warmth as highs make a run toward the lower 80s, supported by a high-pressure zone over the Gulf and local southwest winds setting up by Friday. The moisture stream can allow a couple of isolated showers Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will make a slow approach during the weekend, spreading more clouds and occasional showers over inland locations Saturday and then area-wide Sunday morning.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

