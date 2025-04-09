First To Know forecast: Warming sunshine (04/09/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The northern source of high pressure provides another evening of mainly clear conditions, with some exceptions in the I-75 corridor where fair-weather clouds will linger for a couple more hours. It's still remarkably dry across the region, leading to a steady drop in temperatures from the 70s to the 50s possible by midnight.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s area-wide, while some coastline areas will fall to around 60° or so.

Thursday will feature broad sunshine and patchy, spotty clouds with daytime readings rebounding swiftly through the 70s and topping out in the lower 80s for highs.

Friday brings about a slight change with the next cold front swinging in from the north. Moisture will be limited, so a few scattered showers and isolated thunder will be the main effects experienced locally, along with associated cloud cover. The front clears the region late Friday.

The weekend combination of dry, sunny, and relatively mild afternoon temps (in the 70s) and cool mornings (40s) will be harder to repeat after this weekend! However, next week, another front or two can enter our scene in the days leading up to Easter.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

