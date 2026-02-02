First to Know forecast: Warming before midweek showers (02/02/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the Arctic air mass slides away and local chill eases, enough of the cold air remains to allow for one more night of subfreezing temperatures Tuesday morning.

The Monday evening readings will be chilly, with 40s turning into 30s after the sun goes down. Winds will be near calm, so there won't be as much of a wind-chill factor to deal with overnight or in the morning.

The sky will start off clear, then a few patches of clouds will arrive in the morning with lows in the upper 20s to around 30°.

Tuesday will feature a partly cloudy sky and a south to southwest wind pattern, supporting milder conditions and forecast highs in the middle 60s, near average for early February.

A cold front Wednesday will bring a line of showers into the area. A thunderstorm is possible, but they will be in limited quantities with modest rain totals.

The front brings in the next colder batch of air for the last part of the week, but readings won't be anywhere near as cold as they were over the weekend. Still, a night below freezing is possible Friday morning. Highs into the weekend will be mainly in the 60s.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

