First to Know forecast: Warmer than average, bit more humid (09/29/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The fall feel of the air is retreating, giving way to a gradual feed of moisture from the southeast for the rest of this week. This moisture will contribute to scattered clouds and isolated shower chances for the southeast Big Bend late today, then some spot showers possible in more sections of the Big Bend and southern Georgia through the end of the work week. All the while, there will be sufficient sunshine amid some patches of occasional cloud cover Wednesday.

For this evening, though, it will be clear to mostly clear and mainly calm overnight. Evening temps will fall out of the 80s and through the 70s in the late-night and early morning time span. Morning lows Wednesday will be milder than previous night, in the mid and upper 60s.

Highs in the afternoon will crack the 90° mark in western sections, with upper 80s in the Suwannee River region.

Deeper moisture will surge northward from the Caribbean and the southern Gulf toward the weekend. The core of this moisture plume is projected to be just west of our area, but it will influence broader cloud cover Friday and through the weekend with times of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the long-range portion of the outlook.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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