First To Know forecast: Warmer for all, wetter for some (05/20/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Slow-moving areas of rain and thunderstorms linger in the Ochlockonee and Apalachicola river counties late today. The flow of wind out of these can trigger a few more spots showers in close proximity (around the I-10 corridor of the western Big Bend). Otherwise, scattered clouds and lasting warmth are anticipated for most areas as the evening progresses.

Readings will be lower under areas of rain. For most, though, temps will fall into the 80s early in the evening, and into the 70s by midnight. Morning lows will range from the upper 60s in eastern sections to lower 70s elsewhere.

Thursday, a partly cloudy sky will be featured in all cases, with some coastal clearing caused by the onshore wind flow and the sea breeze. Those same elements will drive the development of some pop-up daytime showers that can grow into spotty thunderstorms and downpours inland from the coast, and along the I-75 region of the eastern Big Bend and southern Georgia. Highs will manage to return to the lower 90s. Feels-like values will be in the mid to upper 90s.

The trend is consistent day to day into the weekend, with a sun-and-cloud mix and chances for local rain and thunder. With a stalling front to the northwest, there still can be a slight pickup in rain activity over the Memorial Day weekend; no particular day looks to be a washout but there will be some occasions of showers and heavy rain affecting portions of the area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

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