First To Know forecast: Warmer days & one wet day to come (01/01/2026)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The clear sky trend that has been experienced area-wide so far will be interrupted in a minor sense later today by a few high-level clouds, but they appear to be moving out through the late-evening hours. However, they'll be replaced by broader elevated cloudiness that will affect the brightness and amounts of sunshine for Friday.

The clouds will have minimal effect on the cooling trend this evening; temps will go from the 60s to the 50s this evening, entering the 40s before midnight, and bottoming out around the 40° mark early Friday morning. The clouds and today's west wind will modify the air and prevent freezing temperatures in the morning.

It will be partly sunny Friday with the filtered sun effect cast by those mid- and high-level clouds. We'll still experience sufficient warming to get highs close to or at 70° in the peak of the afternoon.

Cloud cover will thicken late Friday and Saturday ahead of a quick-moving disturbance in the Southeast that creates a day of higher shower and rain activity. A few thunderstorms will be in the mix Saturday afternoon with a cold front connected to the disturbance; there is a low-end chance for some enhanced wind gusts amid a generally breezier day with rainfall amounts of one inch or less. Sunday will feature a return of high amounts of sunshine and modestly cooler readings with highs in the 60s. Strengthening high pressure over the Gulf next week supports a new string of daytime highs in the 70s next week.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

