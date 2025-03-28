First To Know forecast: Warmer, cloudier weekend (03/28/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With greenery, plants, and pollen seemingly all around, the weather pattern this weekend will definitely match the spring season we're in.

There will be few clouds early this evening, with additional clouds gathering overnight. We'll hold off on any rain activity through Saturday morning.

Evening temps will fall into the 70s and 60s, and morning lows will range from the mid 50s inland to lower 60s south and west.

Layers of clouds will be present in the morning, and the sun will peek through from time to time. As southerly winds increase by midday, clouds will disperse and sunshine can increase. Winds will be up to 15 mph with temps rebounding to daytime highs in the upper 70s coast to low to mid 80s inland.

A broad, disorganized system in the Mississippi valley will approach the region Sunday. The core of it goes to our north, but it will be capable of triggering spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Not all areas will encounter rain or thunder, but a few that do can experience quick wind gusts and small to moderate hail.

A potent storm-maker will move from the Midwest into the Southeast Monday. It will carry a band of weakening rain and storms, but some remaining gusty storms will be present when the line reaches local counties in the afternoon through night hours.

Afterwards, dry air will be limited, and warm-season levels of moisture and heat are forecast with highs in the mid to upper 80s by next Wednesday and lows in the low to mid 60s.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

